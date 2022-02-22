Manchester United begin extensive process for new manager

Manchester United reportedly have their managerial shortlist now and will work through the candidates according to their own criteria.

United are in search of a permanent manager as current boss Ralf Rangnick has only been hired on an interim basis until the end of the season.

According to ESPN, no managerial candidate is being favoured just yet with the Glazer family and CEO Richard Arnold both determined to take their time in an extensive process.

It’s understood they will be looking at candidates’ strengths, weaknesses, playing styles, players they may need, and lastly what it would take to convince them to take the job.

The Glazers are said to be cautious of repeating past mistakes, having failed to truly or successfully replace Sir Alex Ferguson.

PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, and Spain’s Luis Enrique are reportedly the main candidates.

Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi represents the surprise candidate while Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann is an outsider given how unlikely it is he leaves Germany.

Brendan Rodgers’ poor form with Leicester City this season means he’s likely out of the race despite having admirers at Manchester United.

Compensation fees, wage demands, and transfer requirements of each candidate will be factors in deciding who is ultimately hired.

Fans will be displeased to hear this as they will feel the club should do whatever they can to hire the perfect candidate and not decide based on who is overall cheapest.

Supporters have previously made it clear they’re even happy for Rangnick to keep his job for longer if it means the right hire is made in the end.

Having said that, fans have been pushing for the German boss to have a major say in who’s hired as they feel his expertise should be trusted, and it’s been reported in the past that he’s leaning to Ten Hag more than anyone.