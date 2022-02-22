Ralf Rangnick: Fred heaps praise on Manchester United interim manager

Manchester United midfielder Fred Rodrigues has praised his team’s development under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

In an interview with ESPN Brazil, Fred addressed the rumours regarding unrest within the dressing room:

O Man United pareceu fazer questão de mostrar muita união nas comemorações dos gols contra o Leeds.

Após o jogo, Fred respondeu sobre os rumores de problemas no elenco. @Fred08oficial #ManUtd #PremierLeagueNaESPN pic.twitter.com/Yeam5SHQb2 — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) February 21, 2022

“Being one of the biggest clubs in the world, they will want to say a lot of things.

“Unfortunately it’s normal. Even more so nowadays, anyone can access social networks and say anything there. So it turns out that a lot of fake news circulates.

“But we in there are calm about it. We know what really happens inside our locker room. You saw here today, we are very united.

“All seeking the same goal, which is to win the games. And we have to let things go and focus together and play as a team.”

In a difficult game against Leeds United, Rangnick’s side showed great character to gain all three points.

There was a sense of unity and togetherness which has been lacking for the majority of the season.

Brought on as a substitute in the 68th minute, Fred brought energy to the midfield and scored the crucial third goal to give United the lead.

The 28-year-old went on to highlight the team’s improvement under Rangnick.

United are now unbeaten in seven Premier League games and are finally clicking ahead of some important fixtures in March.

Fred stated: “We’re evolving, we’re working. Rangnick is a great coach. It’s also difficult to change coaches there in the middle of the season.

“But we are fitting in, we are working to understand his work. We’re already much better at this.”

Fred might have his limitations, but one cannot doubt his effort and commitment to the shirt.

He brings tenacity and aggression to the midfield and can prove to be a nuisance for the opposition in certain areas.

Rangnick will be hoping to get the best out of the Brazilian for the remainder of the season.