Ralf Rangnick says Edinson Cavani is out of tomorrow’s Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Edinson Cavani remains unavailable ahead of his side’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash with Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

Asked about injuries at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Rangnick said ‘No, Edi will not make the trip, he did not train and he has not been training for the last couple of weeks, he will not be part of the group.

‘He has problems with his groin. As long as he doesn’t feel able to fully sprint it doesn’t make sense to push him.

‘I think he’s got enough experience to know if he’s ready to play again.’

Rangnick also admitted that United’s opponents have an advantage going into the game.

‘Of course we had a game on Sunday, a very physical one. Atletico played away at Osasuna on Saturday so there might be a slight advantage with regard to recovery on their side.

‘We obviously made sure the players can recover in the last two days and maybe we’ll have some fresh legs on the pitch, we’ll see tomorrow.

‘Obviously we have to prepare for an emotional if not hostile atmosphere in that stadium.

‘For tomorrow it’s about getting the best possible result.

‘I don’t think the game, the fixture will be decided tomorrow, it will be decided in the second leg at Old Trafford.

‘We should not be too much interested in what happened in the last five, six, seven, eight years.

‘The future and normal life is in the present tense and maybe in the next couple of days and weeks.

‘We have the chance to proceed into the quarter finals of the Champions League but to do that we have to show that we’re up for that.’