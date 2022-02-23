Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster part of special statistic vs Atletico Madrid

Manchester United star Anthony Elanga has found himself in the history books after becoming the fifth-young Champions League goalscorer for the club.

Had it not been for the young winger, Ralf Rangnick’s men would be heading home without anything to keep them going.

Anthony Elanga is #mufc's fifth-youngest #UCL goalscorer after Wayne Rooney, Mason Greenwood, David Beckham and Phil Jones #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 23, 2022

Anthony Elanga: “I’m always calm. I think that was my first touch as well! I've dreamt of moments like this”, he told BT. 🔴 #MUFC “Whenever I get a chance for the club I want to repay the manager. I want to be the best player I can be on the pitch. I appreciate the boss”. pic.twitter.com/w5a3c9UROA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2022

Elanga comes after Wayne Rooney, Mason Greenwood, David Beckham, and Phil Jones and it’s safe to say he impressed in his substitute appearance.

The versatile attacker has gone from strength to strength under Rangnick and met the challenge vs Atletico superbly.

United fell 1-0 behind relatively early on in the match but thanks to Elanga’s substitute goalscoring performance, the team will head back with a draw.

Fans settled for the result considering the team was poor for much of the match and conceded early.

Elanga’s goal meant the Red Devils could hope to learn from their lessons and dominate the home clash.

Rangnick has rarely repeated mistakes so it’s likely he would have known what went wrong vs Atletico.

After all, his substitutions made the difference once again, though fans will be wondering why the selected XI couldn’t get the job done themselves.

Rangnick will be disappointed by how timid his players were as they were outfought by the home side.

Luckily the Spanish giants ran out of gas and Elanga was able to capitalise on it all.