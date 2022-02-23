Antony dreams of Premier League move amid interest from Manchester United

Ajax right-winger Antony has admitted he would love a move to the Premier League amid interest from Manchester United.

The Brazilian international has recently been linked with many of the top European clubs after a sensational season already.

Ajax are currently in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since the 2018-19 season with the club storming the league already.

Antony has scored 11 goals from 26 appearances in all competitions this season including two goals in the group stages of the Champions League.

He has already beaten his goalscoring numbers from last season when he only scored 10 and is now attracting interest from across the globe.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the winger’s preference is to play in England or Spain when he eventually moves on from Ajax.

He quoted Antony in a tweet that said, “Ajax is the place where I feel happy. But of course, I do think about a move in the future sometimes.”

“Premier League & La Liga are the leagues I find beautiful”, he told @MikeVerweij.”

“When the time is right, I hope to play there”.

Barcelona previously registered interest in the young Brazilian with reports claiming they still remain interested despite recently signing Ferran Torres.

The Manchester Evening News are reporting that the links to Man United are because of Erik ten Hag’s recent managerial links to the club.

The Dutch manager is said to be considered one of the top targets at the club and could even bring some of Ajax’s latest stars to the squad.

