Paul Scholes: Typical Manchester United performance under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes opened up on Ralf Rangnick’s decision-making and the team’s performance vs Atletico Madrid.

The German boss oversaw the 1-1 draw but it’s safe to say his men were far from their best in regards to the shift they put in.

Paul Scholes: "Ralf Rangnick's record is very good and his subs have been very good. It is not strange for me, it is a typical #mufc performance under this manager." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 23, 2022

Scholes has somehow managed to compliment and insult Rangnick at the same time after the intense clash.

The former midfielder seemed to praise the former RB Leipzig man’s decision-making in regards to the substitutes but labelled the performance as a ‘typical’ one under him.

Scholes is partially correct in regards to how it has sometimes been under Rangnick but this has not always been the case.

The players and results have both improved since he was named interim manager but unfortunately he has been let down on occasion.

The players have still not fully wrapped their heads around Rangnick’s methods and it’s clear he needs a pre-season with them.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem he will get that as he’s expected to move into his advisory role in the summer.

The players have also shown moments of mental weakness, whether that’s in a lack of composure or a lack of fight.

For whatever reason, the squad has looked broken since the start of the campaign, with some blaming last season’s Europa League final loss as the cause.

After all, Tottenham Hotspur experienced something similar with Mauricio Pochettino after the Champions League final loss, with it even resulting in him losing his job.