Player ratings: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Man United – Great ending after a poor performance

Manchester United secured a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid this evening in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had a quiet game other than picking the ball out of the net.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Thought he did OK on an unusual role, but it wasn’t natural in possession.

Raphael Varane 7 – Did little wrong.

Harry Maguire 4 – Lost Felix for the goal, gave the ball away too often … poor.

Luke Shaw 5 – A lazy performance.

Fred 4 – Outplayed and outclassed for much of the game.

Paul Pogba 2 – Horrible performance from Pogba. One good pass to Bruno in the second half, everything else was a train wreck. Was even knocked off the ball easily, which is normally one of his greatest strengths.

Bruno Fernandes 6.5 – Poor for the most part, but then gets an assist. You just can’t stop this guy even when he’s playing badly.

Marcus Rashford 2 – Confidence rock bottom, body language all wrong, a sad outing for Rashford.

Cristiano Ronaldo 6 – Didn’t do much, but didn’t get much service.

Jadon Sancho 7.5 – One of United’s better players, but that’s not saying much.

Substitutes

Nemanja Matic 7 – Added grit and steel, helped turn the game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Did OK.

Alex Telles 6.5 – Did OK. Lovely move in injury time.

Anthony Elanga 8 – What a sub performance. Not just the goal, but the overall menace.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Did not influence the game much.