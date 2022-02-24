Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United players lacked conviction vs Atletico Madrid

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has revealed what he said to his players at half-time in the disappointing draw vs Atletico Madrid.

The German boss oversaw a poor performance from his players as they struggled to assert any kind of dominance in the 1-1 tie.

Rangnick on HT: "I told them this is just not enough. No gameplays, tactical tricks, it is conviction, believing what you're doing. The team fought for the whole season to be in the Champions League, you have to raise yourself. In the last 15mins we played how I expected." #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) February 23, 2022

United only stepped up their levels in the last 15 minutes of the match as Rangnick says and managed to score the equaliser via Anthony Elanga.

Atletico themselves scored very early on in the first half, with Harry Maguire losing Joao Felix who slotted home brilliantly.

The Red Devils lacked serious composure and were incredibly sloppy in their play, particularly in the opening moments of the game.

The players eventually settled but it can be argued that when they did, they failed to pose a threat nonetheless.

In fact, Manchester United ended the match with just two shots on target and only seemed to threaten when Rangnick made his substitutions.

Nemanja Matic and Elanga particularly had an influence, with the former bringing calmness and stability to the team while the latter made sure to capitalise on the through ball from Bruno Fernandes.

The Serbian midfielder left fans wishing he was ten years younger as his influence on the match was clear, as was United’s need for a defensive-midfielder of his ilk.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was often criticised for blaming bad performances on a lack of conviction and bravery but fans can now see it was obvious what was missing.

Rangnick’s setup leaves little room for criticism and so the players are exposed if they don’t turn up to perform.