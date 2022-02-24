Rio Ferdinand wants a ‘strong manager’ to replace Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has blasted the team’s display in their 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

United would consider themselves lucky to come away with a result after putting out an abject performance for the majority of the match.

Super-sub Anthony Elanga showed once again that he can be a threat with his directness and pace, scoring the 80th-minute equaliser at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Rangnick criticised his players’ attitude in his post-match interview and urges his side to look up to Elanga as a role model.

Ferdinand too questioned United’s tactics on BT Sport.

‘I think United just need someone with a structure, come rain or shine this is how we’re going to play,” he said.

“I still watch United and still haven’t got a clue what they’re trying to achieve, I’m left scratching my head. There’s something missing.”

The six-time Premier League winner believes that the players need a strong manager who would not tolerate bad attitudes of any kind.

He stated: “I didn’t think that until Sir Alex left, you could see the manager had run the place from top to bottom and set the tone, set the culture, the philosophy.’

“Everything drives from the manager and filters down from him. United are missing that, they need someone to come in and be strong.”

“That dressing room has seen off far too many managers for it not to have a strong manager go in there to deal with the personalities and to really break it down to people.”

Rangnick has steadied the ship after a disastrous start to the season, and the team has shown significant improvement defensively.

Whatever the club’s decision on the next manager may be, the German must have a say on the final appointment.