Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star admits desire to win more

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has stated he wants to win more trophies, amid reports he may leave this summer.

Rumours have emerged claiming the Portuguese great will looking for a new club should Ralf Rangnick’s men fail to qualify for next year’s edition of the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Dazn: “It’s hard to say that I don’t want more, because if I’m at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not?”. 🔴 #MUFC “I know I don’t have many years left playing, four or five more, we’ll see, and I want to win more things”. pic.twitter.com/5AeHjJMNuK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 25, 2022

Despite netting multiple times this season, Ronaldo has come under fire from some United fans who have been unimpressed with what little else he offers.

The former Juventus man is clearly a great goalscorer as evidenced by his career in general but also his 15 goals scored so far this season.

Despite the goals, Ronaldo has often been isolated out of play and isn’t contributing much else in regards to his role.

The former Real Madrid man is not a target man or someone who is capable of holding up the ball for his teammates.

Unfortunately this type of role is somewhat important to Rangnick’s transitional tactics.

Ronaldo is also not someone who is a playmaker or a false nine that will grab plenty of assists by playing in his goalscoring inside-forwards.

This means he’s a pure poacher who isn’t exactly known for his pressing either.

That role wouldn’t necessarily be an issue if his teammates could be trusted with getting the ball into the final third with ease.

Unfortunately that has been a problem for United this season and in a way, Ronaldo should have more goals than he’s actually netted.