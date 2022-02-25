Jamie Carragher: Marcus Rashford doesn’t deserve Manchester United spot

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has offered a hot take on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford in light of his recent performances.

The talented Englishman has looked a shadow of himself of late with some fans even calling for him to be sold or replaced.

According to the Daily Star, Carragher said: “I think we’re still waiting for Rashford to make that jump to become a Manchester United great or a player who can take them to big trophies.

“He’s not there yet and at the age he’s at, whether he’s about to sign a new contract or not, Manchester United need something better than Marcus Rashford right now.

“I think his performances this season don’t warrant him being in the team.”

What Carragher is saying isn’t completely outlandish in truth and he’s rather spot on with analysis all things considered.

Rashford’s performances certainly don’t warrant a starting XI spot and that’s why Anthony Elanga has been getting the nod ahead of him.

Of course the young Swede is deserving of his spot too, having impressed Ralf Rangnick massively since the boss arrived at United.

The Red Devils do need consistency from their starting players in a season that has been underwhelming overall.

Rashford’s talent is obvious and when he is in form he is one of the best Englishman in the Premier League if not in Europe.

Unfortunately he risks becoming another Luis Nani for Manchester United, with the Portuguese winger infamously becoming an inconsistent player.

Over time it becomes obvious that such players are unreliable and are inevitably moved on, as is what happened with Nani.

Where Carragher may be wrong is perhaps how he’s been a touch too harsh on Rashford, as this is perhaps the first full season he’s been poor in.

It comes on the back of playing through injury for around a year or two, as well as the emotional and physical exploits of the Euros.