Manchester United make enquires about Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji

Manchester United has reportedly made an official enquiry about Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the club had registered their interest in the central defender.

Now an enquiry has been made as he approaches the final year of his current deal with the German club.

That is according to The Daily Mail, who claim that talks to bring Akanji to Manchester indicate Ralf Rangnick wants a new centre-back.

The reason for another defensive addition despite signing Raphael Varane last summer is because of the inconsistent performances from captain Harry Maguire.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones could also leave the club this season with the former recently rejecting a loan move to France.

Swiss international Akanji joined Dortmund in 2018 and has been an integral part of their defence in recent seasons.

He can play both centre-back positions which only adds to Man United’s vision of having versatile players.

Signing the defender for a fee close to £26million would be a smart move to make considering he is out of contract in just over one year’s time.

However, despite United weighing up options to sign the 26-year-old, The Mail reports that United are yet to make a formal approach despite reports in Germany claiming otherwise.

They are very aware of the defender’s willingness and present situation with Dortmund but are still yet to decide whether he is the right option to replace Maguire.

The outlet concludes by claiming that other targets are also being considered as Rangnick presents the United board with a list of centre-back options.

