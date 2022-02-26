Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star wilts vs Watford

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes frustrated fans with his mixed performance vs Watford and the stats suggest they have a right to be.

The Portuguese magician appeared to have forgotten his shooting boots in what proved to be a disappointing draw.

Bruno Fernandes' game by numbers vs Watford: 96 total touches

87% pass accuracy (58/67)

22 final third passes

6 ball recoveries

4 shots blocked

2 dribbles completed

2 chances created

2 big chances missed

1 tackle won A mixed performance… 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Uv9maer3e3 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 26, 2022

United’s goalless draw is just the latest in a line of hard-to-take results, especially given the chances created.

Bruno has been accused of having his worst season so far at Old Trafford despite his overall numbers being impressive.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has nine goals and 14 assists to his name across all competitions.

However, vs Watford he was less impressive, as he had four shots blocked and missed two big chances.

Overall, based on the stats, that ever-evasive final punch was what was missing from Bruno’s performance.

There’s no doubting the fact he’s a high-goalscoring midfielder and he’s often heavily relied upon in that sense.

It’s all the more important when considering the fact that United’s forwards have failed to score consistently enough this season.

In truth, the Red Devils’ struggles up front have led to calls for the need to sign a centre-forward.

This comes after Anthony Martial‘s loan, Mason Greenwood‘s absence, Cristiano Ronaldo’s struggles, Edinson Cavani‘s injuries, and Marcus Rashford‘s inability to play in the position.