Anthony Elanga: Manchester United man continues form vs Watford

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United star Anthony Elanga was one of the few positives from the clash vs Watford.

The young winger has been a bright spark this season and followed up his goalscoring display vs Atletico Madrid with another solid display.

Ralf Rangnick will love Elanga’s defensive statistics in particular as the boss has been keen to stress everyone has a role to play in the team’s shape.

The Swede won all his tackles, won six duels, and two ball recoveries in a match United largely dominated.

Elanga also produced a decent attacking output with his 16 completed final third passes and his one chance created.

It could be argued he would still benefit from being brought off of the bench rather than starting matches but it’s difficult to not reward a player who is performing.

Nonetheless, Rangnick will have to protect Elanga as much as possible no matter how good his form is.

After all, it’s more important to ensure the academy graduates successes are sustainable and built on principals that will benefit him in the long run.

David Moyes heavily relied on Adnan Januzaj in his debut season and it’s safe to say that horribly burnt the then youngster out.

The Belgian winger then failed to recover since and was eventually moved on and is currently playing in Spain.

Hopefully Elanga can continue his development at a good pace and enjoy a successful career at United.

