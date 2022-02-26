Home » Manchester United: Conversion statistics fill fans with dread over results

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans were naturally upset with the team’s poor result vs Watford and the stats make for some damning reading.

Ralf Rangnick criticised his players’ wastefulness following the goalless draw at Old Trafford and claimed they weren’t clinical enough.

As can be seen, Rangnick was right to say results haven’t been good enough and that the team should have more points than they currently do.

The draw against Watford was far from ideal as United face a difficult month as they play Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid.

Those below them in the table also hold games in hand on them and can potentially leapfrog them into fourth place.

Some fans have already resorted to accepting the Red Devils will be playing in the Europa League next season due to the result vs Watford.

The team’s conversion rate of big chances being the fifth worst in the league is shockingly appalling and will essentially be their downfall.

The good news is that United are only second best in big chance creation over the last six games, meaning their luck should eventually turn. Unfortunately it could be turning late.

Scoring five out of 19 big chances means the players are scoring one out of almost every four big chances created.

It’s clear that wastefulness is the main problem and that the players need to find their shooting boots sooner than later.

