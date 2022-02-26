Manchester United’s terrible finishing vs Watford – who was responsible?

Manchester United failed to score at home this afternoon against lowly Watford, but the overall performance was one of the best of the season.

The problem was once again the side’s finishing, with a huge number of chances being squandered by most of the attacking players.

As @UtdArena noted, the Red Devils had ‘22 shots on goal’.

He goes on to say ‘three big chances missed, hitting the post, scoring an offside goal, missing other good chances and having an xG of 2+ (what title-winning teams generate).

‘Today, once again, was an example of poorly executing chances. It is on the players.’

Sofascore.com stats show that Bruno Fernandes had two shots on target, two off target and four blocked. He also missed two big chances and misfired with a number of shots.

Anthony Elanga blasted wide after a superb move and flick through by Paul Pogba, one of three shots off target. He registered none on target.

Pogba himself missed an easy chance and also had a shot blocked.

The statistics also show that Cristiano Ronaldo had one shot on target, two off target, one blocked and missed one big chance. What the statistics don’t record were other opportunities when he failed to react quickly enough to crosses and managed to block his own teammate’s shot (Fernandes).

@StatmanDave points out United’s excellent expected goals statistic in recent games. This stat is based on how many goals would normally be scored on average based on the number of chances created.

And notes that in those four games Rangnick’s side scored only three goals, gained only three points and were knocked out of the cup.

Man Utd accumulated an xG of 10.99 against: 4.1 vs Middlesbrough

2.17 vs Burnley

2.56 vs Southampton

2.16 vs Watford Just 3 goals, 3 points and a cup final exit…. 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/inpvSdt7lo — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 26, 2022

When Rangnick’s Reds finally find their sccoring boots, they should be able to compete with the best teams in the league, if not the world. However, too many points may have been dropped by then for them to achieve an all-important top four finish.