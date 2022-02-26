Match report: Manchester United 0 – 0 Watford

Manchester United dropped points at home this afternoon as they drew 0-0 with Watford in the Premier League.

Watford started on the front foot with a series of corners in the opening two minutes but it was Ronaldo that got the first shot away as he hit the post in the fifth minute.

Bruno Fernandes was playing down the left side and seemed to be having a good game. A chance for him came around 12 minutes into the game as Ronaldo and Elanga exchanged some good link-up play through the middle before the latter played in Fernandes, whose shot was well blocked by Foster.

United thought they had made the breakthrough at the quarter of an hour mark. Anthony Elanga was at the heart of the build up with Alex Telles then making the cross, which Ronaldo turned into the back of the net. But he was deemed to be offside – still 0-0.

Then it was Fernandes’ chance to have a shot as he came flying in at the near post but the connection wasn’t clean and he turned it wide.

The bold line-up seemed to be settled and played well together in the opening twenty minutes.

United squandered another chance when Ronaldo was through on goal, caught by Foster but stayed on his feet to play it into Fernandes who, under no pressure, headed it over the crossbar.

United and Elanga had a penalty shout just before half-time but Kevin Friend waved it away and VAR agreed.

After a dominant first half performance, United had nothing to show for it as they headed in all square at the break.

Watford came out fighting in the second half, starting with a corner that saw De Gea boxed in, but luckily the resulting header didn’t find the target.

United had yet another penalty shout waved away after Sissoko brought Ronaldo down in the box and didn’t get much of the ball.

Elanga then missed a sitter after beautiful build up play involving much of the team, a lovely flick by Pogba saw the young star through on goal but he shot wide.

Ronaldo had another chance at the back post as Watford dithered allowing Fernandes to pick up the ball and put the cross in to his compatriot, but it looked as though it was blocked by his own man.

United’s chances were getting scrappier and scrappier but it didn’t matter, they just needed to get one over the line!

They threw all their attacking force behind this mission to find a goal but would it pay off?

The answer was no. The final whistle blew and the points were shared. Watford fans were relieved but United fans were left scratching their heads as another two points were dropped by their side.

Team: de Gea, Telles (Shaw 74), Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Matic (Rashford 74), Fernandes, Fred (Sancho 62), Elanga, Ronaldo

