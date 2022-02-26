Player ratings: Manchester United u23s 5-2 Derby County u23s

Manchester United’s u23s sealed a resounding victory against a depleted Derby County 5-2 last night. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ondrej Mastny – 7 – Wasn’t called into question that often, but did make one excellent save in the first half and couldn’t do much more on the two conceded.

Charlie Wellens – 6.5 – A decent performance in possession getting forward and involved in attacks. Will be disappointed not to have got onto the score sheet. Aghatise did cause him troubles defensively at times.

Will Fish – 7 – A quiet evening but made was good with the ball at his feet and made some crucial tackles and blocks. Should have been stronger in the tackle for Derby’s first goal.

Bjorn Hardley – 7 – Similar to Fish, had a strong performance but was poor for Derby’s first goal.

Alvaro Fernandez – 9 – A sensational display up and down the pitch from the Spaniard, he was too much for Derby to handle and was untroubled defensively. His trademark surging runs led to him scoring a goal and two assists.

Charlie Savage – 9 – The best player on the pitch alongside Fernandez. The Welsh international was spraying balls around for fun but also did the gritty work defensively. Capped off a stellar performance with his first goal at the level.

Zidane Iqbal – 7.5 – Showed his technical skills well with close control and quick passes in tight areas. But just couldn’t quite find the finishing touch in the important moments.

Hannibal Mejbri – 8 – A more reserved performance from the Tunisian. He looked to keep it simple for the most part but still popped up with some great passes and grabbed himself a goal and assist.

Shola Shoretire – 7.5 – A good performance when involved and capped it off with a goal but was just outshone by his teammates.

Noam Emeran – 8.5 – Was a constant thorn in Derby’s side with his pace and runs in behind which were Elanga like. One of his best performances in a United shirt as he got on the score sheet and won a penalty.

D’Mani Mellor – 6.5 – Was a willing presser but after a few early chances he couldn’t get involved in attacks and cause Derby troubles.

Substitutes

Connor Stanley – 6 – Little time on the pitch but immediately won a free kick on his introduction and was a willing runner.

Manni Norkett – N/A – As usual he worked hard for the final minutes he was given.

Maxi Oyedele – N/A – Didn’t have enough time on the pitch to make an impact.

A full match report is available here.