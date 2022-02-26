Home » Player ratings: Man United 0-0 Watford – Terrible finishing costs the Red Devils points

by Red Billy
Manchester United dominated but failed to score against Watford at Old Trafford this afternoon in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – A spectator for most of this one thanks to some excellent defending.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Worked hard but just doesn’t create enough threat going forward and still gets drawn inside when defending, leaving the winger with too much space. That one seems a simple one to fix but he never seems to be able to fix it.

Victor Lindelof 7.5 – Nice solid defending.

Raphael Varane 7.5 – Good solid defending. It’s only Watford, but these two are looking like the A Team right now.

Alex Telles 6 – Made a few errors but also put in some great crosses in the first half. Seemed to lose his way and was rightly subbed in the end.

Nemanja Matic 8.5 – Superb midfield performance from Matic. If only he was 10 years younger.

Fred/strong> 7.5 – Played well. Even some skill moves in there. Really looks good when allowed to take up more advanced positions.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Superb football other than the woeful finishing.

Paul Pogba 6.5 – Not bad from Pogba but he is capable of so much more.

Anthony Elanga 8 – Looked dangerous every time he got the ball. Brimming with confidence.

Cristiano Ronaldo 3 – Where did the GOAT go? Embarrassingly bad. Even without Cavani fit, he has to be dropped.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho 7 – Confident and lively but didn’t quite produce the magic.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Ineffective.

Luke Shaw 5 – Wasted his own time and was poor with his crossing.

