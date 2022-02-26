Ralf Rangnick says Marcus Rashford has no reason to be unhappy at Manchester United.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of today’s home Premier League match with Watford, Rangnick was asked why he thought Rashford is struggling for form and why he appears to be unhappy.

‘He’s definitely not injured, he definitely has no issues with his shoulder any more,’ the manager replied.

‘I think we’ve talked a lot about Marcus in the last couple of weeks and I have personally spoken a lot with him.

‘If it counts if they’re on the pitch, and he started against Atletico Madrid, they just have to perform.

‘I’m pretty sure he’s not happy with his performance right now, but it doesn’t help if we discuss that every week and just think and make our thoughts about what could it be.

‘Is he not happy? I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be happy. Our results have been good in the last couple of weeks and months.

‘The team itself is in good shape, but yes he is right now trying to find his best possible shape and performance and we just try to give him helping hands with everything we can, with showing him video footage, with speaking with him regularly.

‘In training he’s in top form, top shape, that’s why I decided to play him.

‘But now it’s about having that transformation from training performance to the competition in the league and this is the next step he has to take.

‘By the way, we had a very similar situation as I can remember with Jadon [Sancho] six, seven weeks ago and he’s the best example of what can happen.

‘In the end it’s the player himself who has to perform and get the best out of his own performance.’

It has been a disappointing season for Rashford, who joined the squad in October having recovered from shoulder surgery that he underwent after Euro 2020.

The England star has played 22 games for the Red Devils since then but has only scored five goals and registered two assists.

His body language on the pitch has not been good and at times he has looked as if he has the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Goals off the bench in consecutive games against Brentford and West Ham suggested a return to form but three more poor performances against Middlesbrough, Burnley and Southampton saw him consigned to the bench again for the next two games.