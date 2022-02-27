FC Barcelona ‘targeting summer swoop’ for Man United’s Eric Bailly

Barcelona are targeting Manchester United’s Eric Bailly for a summer transfer, according to a new report.

The Daily Star claims that the Spanish giants have adopted a policy of signing unsettled Premier League stars and that they are ‘targeting a summer swoop’ for the Ivory Coast international.

Following the summer arrival of Raphael Varane, Bailly has found himself well down the centre-back pecking order at Old Trafford ‘and that situation has alerted Spanish outfit Barcelona as they continue to scour Europe for unsettled players,’ reporter Harry Pratt claims.

‘Since Xavi assumed the Nou Camp managerial reins, the cash-strapped Catalans, with debts of more than a billion pounds, have secured a number of high-profile names who had become outcasts at their clubs.

‘Spain striker Ferran Torres arrived from Manchester City for £50million, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a free from Arsenal while Wolves winger Adama Traore is on loan with a view to a permanent £30m switch.

‘Now they are aiming to make it a quadruple of Premier League misfits on the books with a move for Bailly.’

The 27-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford runs until 2024 and United have the option of a further year.

This means that the Red Devils are in a strong negotiating position should talks begin between the two clubs.

The Catalans have been linked with a number of United stars in recent months, including Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek.

However, a move for Bailly would be a surprise one at this stage, despite his having had experience in La Liga with previous club, Villareal.

It would represent a huge gamble to sign the defender given his lack of minutes on the pitch this season, erratic performances at the recent Africa Cup of Nations and poor injury record.

It remains to be seen whether there is genuine interest from Barça or whether the rumours are little more than mischief-making on the part of the player’s agent or reporters.

Bailly has also been linked with Italian sides AS Roma and AC Milan in recent weeks.