Manchester United eye transfer deals for Cody Gakpo and Joao Palhinha

Manchester United are reportedly targetting a double swoop for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

They are two of the most exciting young players in Europe.

With Edinson Cavani likely to leave at the end of the season and Mason Greenwood unavailable for selection, United are said to be in the market for a forward.

According to The Mirror, United have been scouting Gakpo for a while and he has been recommended by manager Ralf Rangnick himself.

He has been PSV’s standout performer this season and has the traits to become a future superstar.

Gakpo has scored eight goals and registered 12 assists so far this season.

From a midfield perspective, Palhinha would be a smart signing.

The 26 year old has burst onto the scene over the past few years and his impressive performances earned him a call-up to his national team for the Euros.

United need a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic and the Portuguese could be an interesting option.

Palhinha’s decision making and intelligence off the ball are two of his greatest attributes.

He is a complete midfielder and would slot in well in the number six role.

The 26 year old reportedly has a release clause of £50 million, but Sporting will listen to offers close to £20 million plus bonuses.