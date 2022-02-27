Match report: Manchester United Women 1 – 4 Manchester City Women

Manchester United women have been knocked out the FA Cup by Manchester City after losing 4-1 at home.

It was City who had the first shot on target but it was easily held by Mary Earps, who was recently a part of that England squad that won the Arnold Clark Cup.

United’s first corner came from a misjudged pass back from the City defence and Katie Zelem’s delivery was almost turned in at the back post but went just wide.

Ella Toone forced a great save from Roebuck as she fired it in from the edge of the box for Roebuck to tip it over for the corner.

But Roebuck couldn’t keep the resulting corner out as a brilliant delivery from captain Katie Zelem curled all the way in!

City had some good spells of possession but it was United who seemed the hungrier of the two teams as they pressed and made good runs into the box.

There were a number of corners for City that left United fans nervous of their fragile 1-0 lead but the defence dealt with them well.

United got a free kick just before the half drew to a close and it was a training ground kick which bamboozled the City defence but unfortunately the ball through to Galton was slightly too heavy and Roebuck got there first.

It was City who came out fighting in the second half though and United gave them too much space in the box, allowing Hemp to find the back of the net just four minutes in.

After a brilliant first half, United fell apart in the second, concedingg two more goals in quick succession. Hannah Blundell left it for Earps who had no chance as two City players surged forward and White slotted it past the keeper.

Moments later Earps was beaten at her near post and it was 3-1 to City.

Toone had a chance from a set piece but she couldn’t keep her shot down.

United stood off their opponents and it soon became 4-1. Earps made a good save but Shaw was there to get the rebound.

After a promising start, United’s FA Cup dreams were crushed with a sloppy second half performance. Focus turns to the league now and securing Champions League Football next season.

Team: Earps, Blundell, Batlle, Thorisdottir, Caldwell, Zelem, Toone, Thomas (Hanson 67), Galton (Fuso 84), Groenen (Boe Risa 85), Russo (Bruun 67)