James Garner: Manchester United youngster continues to impress for Nottingham Forest

Manchester United youngster James Garner is enjoying life on loan at Nottingham Forest, as a recent stat reveals.

After rejoining the Championship club at the start of the season, Garner and his team have excelled as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.

Just a couple of months ago, Forest sacked their previous manager and were bottom of the league but the overall form of the team has proved to be exceptional.

Since Steve Cooper joined the club, Garner has started in the majority of games in multiple different roles and has impressed for his side ever since.

We’re beginning to see just how versatile he is as he stars in the attacking midfield role, central midfield and even defensive midfield.

Many fans are starting to believe we have the perfect replacement for Nemanja Matic for next season.

With 77% pass accuracy, 4/7 accurate long balls, 4/8 accurate crosses, Garner was on form as his team won 2-0 against Bristol City.

James Garner vs. Bristol City: 87 minutes

61 touches

77% pass accuracy (30/39)

4/7 accurate long balls

4/8 accurate crosses

100% dribbles completed (2)

3 key passes

6/8 ground duels won

6 ball recoveries

1 goal pic.twitter.com/UYtjbK0qtC — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 26, 2022

Forest currently sit in ninth place in the Championship but are only three points behind Luton Town, who currently occupy the final playoff spot.

Garner’s current manager is known for securing playoff spots, after doing so with Swansea City for many seasons previously.

The young Englishman also got on the scoresheet himself this weekend and made six-ball recoveries throughout the 87 minutes he was on the pitch.

He was the highest-rated player according to Sofascore coming in with a rating at 8.2.

United fans will remain excited to see such a talented youngster get himself ready for first-team action in the Premier League next season.

