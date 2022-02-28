Manchester United wage structure a reminder of past failures

Manchester United fans have long complained of the imbalances in the squad and one of those imbalances have come in the form of wage structure.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempted to resolve this issue but failed to do so across the board, or so it seems.

[#MUFC Wages by Ages, 21/22] Who says CR can't be top-right in a viz?

Jokes aside, MUFC have an odd wage structure. The top 4 make up the top 5 #EPL wages (along with KDB at 400k). Some declining players (CR, Cavani) & some developing players (Sancho, Rashford) are on high wages pic.twitter.com/6UsAfNNcr6 — The Devil's DNA (@TheDevilsDNA) February 28, 2022

As can be seen by the graph above, the wage structure is one that makes little sense and could be a contributing factor to the poor performances this season.

After all, if players feel they’re not earning the right figures or feel their teammates are undeserving of theirs then that can upset the balance in the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been blamed for a lot of things on the pitch but perhaps it’s this factor here off the pitch that might have caused some destabilisation.

After all, if the Portuguese great is on such high wages, naturally some of his teammates will be looking for a pay rise themselves.

Putting that aside, the average wage is far too high, especially given how the squad has failed to deliver consistent trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s retirement.

Besides the obvious mismanagement, United have had to pay players high wages in order to convince them to join an underperforming club.

It’s clear there needs to be a culture change in regards to this approach and those in charge need to stick to their guns a little more.

Ralf Rangnick is likely to make these amendments, particularly in his advisory role over the next two years.

If rumours are true that Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to come in during the summer then the club would be hiring someone used to working under a tighter budget.