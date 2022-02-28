Home » Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United boss exceeding all other managers

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick had hinted he couldn’t do more to get his stars to perform and it seems the statistics support him.

The German boss has had mixed results and performances since arriving at Old Trafford but the underlying numbers show his good work.

Rangnick appeared to suggest his hands are tied following the disappointing goalless draw with Watford.

After all, he had set his team up well enough to create numerous chances but was let down by poor finishing once again.

Given how much praise is given to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for their chance creation, it’s incredible how Rangnick has outperformed them so quickly.

United’s 160 chances created since the former RB Leipzig man was handed the reigns is remarkable work all things considered.

Four teams scoring more goals than the Red Devils 20 goals is more evidence to the argument the players have been wasteful.

Short of scoring the goals himself, there’s not much more Rangnick can do.

Having said that, Manchester United’s fixture list since his appointment has been relatively merciful and might be a contributing factor to the high number of chances being created.

Nonetheless, it’s still impressive as he’s managed to get the players to understand his system well quickly while ensuring they’re tighter at the back.

Hopefully United don’t leave it too late before their statistics turn into actual results so that they can still secure a top-four finish.

