Anthony Elanga: Manchester United striker could earn call up from national team

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga could be called up to his national side.

The 19 year old is on red hot form and his performances of late have been admirable.

He scored the all-important equaliser against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League to put United in the driver’s seat before the second leg.

Ever since his admission into the first-team at United, the Swedish national manager Janne Andersson has been impressed with Elanga’s overall game.

He could get his first national call-up next month ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic.

The FA reportedly tried to tempt Elanga to play for one of England’s youth teams a few years ago, but the forward politely declined their request.

The 19 year old is enjoying a good patch in Ralf Rangnick’s side and looks likely to keep his place for the time being.

In an interview with the club, Elanga stated: “When we got here [before the Atletico game] we had a walk on the pitch for a bit. I just took it all in and thought, ‘Am I really here?’

“But I didn’t let the occasion get to me.”

“I knew I had to be professional and focused and when I got on I just wanted to make an impact.”

United see him as a bright prospect and are said to be advising him on his affairs off the pitch.

Elanga is represented by the ICM Stellar Sports group, which manages Gareth Bale, Jack Grealish and Luke Shaw.

The club will be hoping that he can keep his head down and continue working hard to fulfil his potential.