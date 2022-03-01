John Murtough and Richard Arnold update Manchester United fans on future plans

Director of football John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold have given Manchester United fans an update on the behind the scenes work being done at the moment.

The pair were speaking to supporters in what was meant to be the start of a consistent line of communication between all parties.

According to the club’s official website, Murtough said: “(Top-four is) not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.”

He also said a “thorough process” has begun in the search for a new manager “with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles.”

“Overall, while there is potential for further improvement and progress, we do feel that we now have the right structures in place across our Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams to support long-term success and we will continue working relentlessly and investing to achieve that,” said Murtough.

Chief executive Richard Arnold added that delivering titles and trophies was “our central objective as a football club and we are focused on building a winning culture to achieve it.

“I want to stress that everyone at the club is aligned on a clear strategy to deliver sustained success on the pitch and a sustainable model off it.”

Fans will be glad to hear that the club’s ambitions don’t just stop at a top-four spot and that Arnold seems to be clear on the need for a winning culture.

However, supporters will also be sick of hearing words that suggest one thing and yet actions on and off the pitch showing a different thing.

United have always seemingly been a year or two away from challenging for the title but it never happens.

The club appears to be stuck in a constant rebuilding process after costly off the pitch decisions.

Having said that, the future does look bright and it seems as though the structure of the club is better aligned for success than in the past.

Hiring the right manager will prove whether the structures that have been completed recently will deliver results or not.

The club must be unafraid to make an unpopular decision if it eventually delivers the success that’s demanded of Manchester United