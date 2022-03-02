Carlo Ancelotti: Sir Alex Ferguson wants Manchester United to appoint Italian manager

Manchester United could opt for a surprise managerial appointment in Carlo Ancelotti next summer.

According to Rob Dawson (ESPN), United could choose the Italian as a short-term option if long-term targets are unavailable.

Sir Alex Ferguson is an admirer of Ancelotti and has recommended his name to the club.

United are said to have a five-man shortlist for their permanent manager including Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

Ideally, the club would prefer appointing someone with a future vision, but they face complications with certain top targets.

Ten Hag is said to have reservations about Man Utd’s structural set-up after working with a well-run club like Ajax.

Pochettino on the other hand has been linked with the Real Madrid job.

Luis Enrique, another name on United’s list is expected to be with the Spain national team until the Qatar World Cup in December.

As a short-term option, Ancelotti could be an interesting pick.

The 62-year-old currently has Madrid six points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers in modern history and has won the Premier League at Chelsea.

However, failing to land their preferred manager would be another indictment of United’s lack of planning and execution.