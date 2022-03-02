Jesse Lingard: Midfielder now expected to leave Manchester United this summer

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is fully expected to leave the club on a free transfer in June.

The Englishman who has been with the club since he was in the academy looks to be ending his 22-year spell this summer.

Contract negotiations with Man United failed earlier on in the season with it pretty much being guaranteed that he will leave.

Lingard has made 228 appearances with the first-team scoring 35 goals during this long spell at the club.

He enjoyed a couple of loan spells when he first appeared on the senior scene but his most recent move away from the club was to West Ham United.

Last season, Lingard became frustrated with his minutes on the pitch and earned a move away to the London club.

He appeared for them 16 times across all competitions scoring nine goals and could end up rejoining them this summer.

Newcastle United are also interested with many other European clubs looking into securing him.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed in a tweet some of the latest developments regarding Lingard and why his next steps are currently unknown.

Jesse Lingard’s expected to leave Manchester United as free agent in June. He’ll be respectful and professional until end of the season – but the plan has not changed. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC Edinson Cavani’s also exploring options for his future as he’s gonna be out of contract in July. pic.twitter.com/q5ILQzRZIG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2022

The 29-year-old is being respectful and won’t be picking his next destination until his contract has expired.

United fans will miss Lingard’s contribution to the club but will feel the time is right for him to move on after failing to nail his name into the starting eleven.