Player ratings: Manchester United u19s 2-2(P) Borussia Dortmund u19s

Manchester United’s u19s devastatingly fell to Borussia Dortmund on penalties as they were knocked out of the UEFA Youth League last night. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 6.5 – Couldn’t do much better for the two goals conceded and was only called into make one save during the match. Made one good save in the penalty shootout.

Marc Jurado – 6 – Poor decision making to charge into a challenge he couldn’t win which led to Dortmund’s first goal. He was also caught out behind a couple times defensively and didn’t get forward often. Was involved in the second equaliser though and scored his penalty.

Will Fish – 6 – Did well to deal with a lot of Dortmund’s threat but was troubled with the pace on the break at times. Could have been stronger on Dortmund’s second goal but it should have been a foul.

Rhys Bennett – 7 – Similar to Fish, the fast breaks were troublesome but he made some decisive tackles and scored the important equaliser.

Alvaro Fernandez – 7.5 – Was a constant threat and ran the show down the left side of the pitch, creating a number of chances. Showed extreme composure on the ball to find and drive into open spaces. He could be more cautious on when he chooses to commit himself though with no protection behind him.

Charlie Savage – 7 – Controlled the midfield, always offering himself in the metronome role. Does well to spread the play and stretch the pitch to open up spaces.

Zidane Iqbal – 7 – A good first half where his tight control and turns opened up Dortmund’s defence a number of times. Quieted in the second half but also came up with a lot of tackles to win possession.

Shola Shoretire – 6.5 – A fairly quiet match for Shoretire outside of a few chances late in the first half. Could have possibly done better on his big chance but the bouncing ball made it a hard take.

Hannibal Mejbri – 8 – A game of two halves, he really struggled in the first half to get involved but he flicked a switch at half and dominated in the second 45 minutes. His driving through space in the middle was too much for Dortmund to handle and on another day would have led to multiple goals. Very poor penalty though.

Alejandro Garnacho – 7.5 – A constant threat in behind with pace and movement. Took two efforts exceptionally well but unfortunately both were just offside.

Charlie McNeill – 7.5 – Good work in and around the box with hold up play and linking with the midfield. Took his goal really well with a fantastic turn to open space. Was unfortunate with his penalty as it cannoned off the post.

Substitutes

Noam Emeran – N/A – Wasn’t able to influence play in his short time on the pitch and missed his penalty.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – N/A – Was able to pop up in spaces and have some very good touches in the 10 minutes he was on.