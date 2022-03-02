David de Gea tops most minutes played under interim manager Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has used over five players over 1,000 minutes since his arrival.

Under every coach, it is clear to see that they have favourites to suit a particular style that they’re trying to deploy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred his ‘McFred’ midfield when approaching the bigger games and even preferred Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the centre of defence.

Since Rangnick arrived at Man United towards the end of last year, it didn’t take him long to use a different approach to games most notably a three-man midfield.

Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles have both benefited from the arrival of the German and even Nemanja Matic has been used towards the end of some matches.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been reduced to a squad player after starting in most Premier League matches under the Norwegian boss.

Statman Dave posted a tweet out on Twitter that tells us just who is getting the most minutes under Rangnick and regarded as a ‘trusted player’.

Most minutes played under Ralf Rangnick this season: 🇪🇸 David de Gea (1,350')

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes (1,338')

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (1,228')

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scott McTominay (1,158')

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire (1,039') Rangnick's most trusted players? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WeSWLfghbn — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 1, 2022

David de Gea comes at the top of the list with 1,350 minutes played making him effectively the German’s most trusted player.

Bruno Fernandes comes in at second place with 1,338 minutes played while Cristiano Ronaldo is third with 1.228 minutes played despite being 37-years-old.

Finishing the top five is Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire with the Scotsman playing in 1,158 total minutes and the captain, 1,039 minutes.

In recent matches, the performances have been below par and fans will see this stat and think to themselves why these players aren’t putting in the shift they should be doing as a United player.

March is going to be a challenging month for the Red Devils but will tell fans more clearly if the team will get that top-four place in the Premier League and secure Champions League football.