Jadon Sancho interview: Manchester United winger is determined to learn from experienced teammates

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho believes he is in an enviable position at the club.

In a recent interview with the club, Sancho spoke about how he is constantly learning from his experienced teammates:

“I’m here with a lot of great players and I’m learning from the best.

“You’ve got Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane… all these guys have won major trophies and just being in the changing room with them gives you a blessed feeling.

“I’m definitely learning from them, on and off the pitch, especially in terms of their recovery and how they make themselves better.

“I’m taking in all the information I can and trying to put it into my game.”

The 21 year old took some games to settle in at the start of the season but is now showcasing his immense quality.

His intelligence in and around the final third is one reason why United are creating so many chances.

Sancho brings a creative dynamic to United’s attack and has cemented his place on the left wing.

This Sunday, the Englishman will face off against his former club Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

After dropping unnecessary points, United must get results in the upcoming fixtures regardless of their difficulty.

Sancho will be key in making the difference for United, as Rangnick’s side aim for Champions League qualification.