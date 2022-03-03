Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be axed by Ralf Rangnick amidst Tino Livramento interest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second signing for Manchester United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is set to be sold by the club according to a new report.

Wan-Bissaka was bought from Crystal Palace for £50 million in the 2019 summer transfer window and was initially a big hit at Old Trafford.

His brilliant one-on-one defending and tackling quickly earned him the nickname ‘Spiderman’ and he immediately cemented a regular starting berth.

However, the 24-year-old has failed to kick on in his development and is seen as weak when United are in possession and going forward.

His positional play defensively has also come in for criticism as he has a tendency to drift inside, leaving the opposing winger too much space out wide.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has tended to prefer Diogo Dalot at right back, although the Englishman has been recalled for a couple of recent games.

But this has not stopped Teamtalk.com from claiming that Wan-Bissaka will be ‘axed by Ralf Rangnick this summer’.

The outlet believes that Dalot is ‘now first choice’ and that ‘an [expected] extension for the Portuguese would further signal that Wan-Bissaka has a difficult battle ahead to win back his place at United’.

The article goes on to say that Wan-Bissaka might be amenable to the move as he will want regular first team football in order to challenge for a place in the England squad for the World Cup.

This would seem like a bit of a stretch, as even with regular first team action, the London-born man, who also has DR Congo citizenship, would need to usurp the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Reece James and Kyle Walker to get into the Three Lions side.

Reports elsewhere, for example, from Calciomercato.com, have linked United with a summer move for 19-year-old Southampton right-back, Tino Livramento.

The young star is considered one of the most talented young defenders in the Premier League and is valued by transfermarkt.com at just £15 million, although with a contract at St Mary’s that runs until 2026, the Saints are likely to demand much more.

Replacing Wan-Bissaka with his younger compatriot could be a smart move by the Red Devils, with Dalot continuing to offer a strong backup option in the role.