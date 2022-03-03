Manchester United statistics will leave fans with mixed feelings

Manchester United’s poor finishing is currently on display after a damning statistic emerged to showcase it.

Ralf Rangnick has done everything in his power to ensure his players can perform but unfortunately results haven’t been as good as they should be.

😳🔴 Man Utd created 17 big chances in February, scoring just 4 of them… pic.twitter.com/YxPQwhOP6T — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 3, 2022

As the statistics above show, there’s clearly been a huge underperformance when it comes to clinical finishing.

The good news is that United’s 75 chances created in February puts them in first place, which shows Rangnick’s tactics and systems are correct.

Topping the table at big chances created as well as being in second place for xG are two more reasons to look forward to the future.

Unfortunately being in first for big chances missed is not ideal at all and won’t deliver the Red Devils the top-four spot they so crave.

Scoring just four of the 17 big chances created does not read well at all for the players as there’s nothing more Rangnick can do.

It’s especially confusing for fans considering how much more clinical they were under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s obvious that United have good finishers at the club and even if they weren’t clinical they would, at least in theory, not be this bad.

These type of statistics tend to even out over the season and the Red Devils should start scoring more regularly, maybe even overperforming on their finishing statistics.

However, the question is whether they will do it in time when the season will still be salvageable or will they pay the price for it.