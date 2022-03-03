

Manchester United’s fixture vs Liverpool has been rescheduled due to the Merseysiders’ FA Cup Quarter final tie.

United had been due to play Liverpool at Anfield on the 20th March but the hosts beat Norwich 2-1 to progress to the quarters, which will take place that same weekend.

When the two teams do meet, United will be looking for revenge as the last time they faced the Merseyside club they were defeated 5-0 in a game that turned fans against then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It was a fraught game which saw Paul Pogba sent off in the 60th minute.

The postponement means that the last match for Ralf Rangnick’s Reds this month will be on the 16th March, when they will face Atletico Madrid at home for the return leg of the Champions League last 16.

They will then have a break until April 2nd when they face Leicester City at home in the Premiership.

Another consequence of Norwich’s defeat to Liverpool means that the former can now face United in the Premier league the weekend of the 16/17th April as they will now not be involved at the semi-final stage of the FA Cup, which takes place that weekend.

United will face Manchester City away this Sunday, March 6th, in what will be a tough derby day clash given recent results.

They will then host Tottenham Hotspur on the 12th which could be a key battleground for the Champions League spots.

Live TV selections have not yet been made for the second half of April and will not be confirmed until the FA Cup quarter final draw has been made, meaning dates and times for United’s clashes against the Canaries, Brentford and Arsenal are not yet confirmed.

United will also have games on 5/6th and 12/13th April if Ralf Rangnick’s men beat Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

We’ll bring you news of the updated fixture when we have it.