Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United manager’s points record makes for remarkable reading

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has a lot to be proud of despite the difficulties he’s faced at Old Trafford so far.

The German manager has faced many tough challenges since joining and the statistics suggest he’s done brilliantly despite them.

The Premier League table since Ralf Rangnick took over: 🥇 Manchester City [34 points]

🥈 Liverpool [29 points]

🥉 Manchester United [26 points] Rangnick's United have only lost 1 game in the league since his appointment. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2MY3xi2vtb — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 2, 2022

Naturally what should be taken into account with the statistic above is that Rangnick has been in charge of a largely easy fixture list.

That will now change from March onwards as he will take on the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Atletico Madrid.

It’s why fans were so frustrated with recent results as it was against opposition United should be beating.

Unfortunately his players couldn’t capitalise on the numerous chances they’ve created and it’s led to less than ideal results.

If Rangnick can oversee some famous wins this month then it wouldn’t be a surprise if fans call for him to be handed the reigns permanently.

After all, news over who will be the new manager has begun to bore fans as the board struggles to identify one top target and chase them.

Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Luis Enrique, and Carlo Ancelotti have been named as the possible candidates but there are different question marks over all four.

It’s clear to see from results under Rangnick that draws are what are doing damage to his league ambitions.

The hope is that United find their finishing boots soon and results should pick right back up again.