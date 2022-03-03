Erik ten Hag: Manchester United target begins efforts for move

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly preparing for a move to England, amid rumours of a potential switch to Manchester United.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are currently on the lookout for a new manager as they look to permanently replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the Daily Mail, Ten Hag is learning English in order to help him secure a potential move to the Premier League next season.

Ajax are said to know the Dutch boss wants to leave this summer and he reportedly has heart set on United.

This comes after talks over becoming Tottenham’s manager in the past were a struggle due to the language barrier.

All signs do point to Ten Hag leaving the Netherlands but there are no guarantees it will be to the Red Devils.

It’s likely he will get an interview with those in charge at Old Trafford as it’s believed he is on the shortlist of candidates.

However, several clubs in the Premier League may be looking for a new manager and so Ten Hag can easily end up somewhere else instead.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has hinted of late that he could lose interest in staying if certain targets aren’t met.

Leicester City have underperformed under Brendan Rodgers this season and his position isn’t completely safe.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is looking to sell his club and if he’s successful then a new owner may look to change managers.

United may be favourites for Ten Hag but it all depends on whether or not they’re successful in bringing in other candidates and if the board can settle on one person.