Edinson Cavani back from injury for Man United, Ralf Rangnick confirms

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Edinson Cavani is back in training ahead of Sunday’s clash with Premier League leaders and neighbours Manchester City.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss confirmed that the Uruguayan is in contention to play in the Derby.

‘He’s been back in training since yesterday,’ Rangnick said.

‘Today was his second training session with the team.

‘It looks good, so I think he could at least be part of the group for Sunday.’

Rangnick also noted some other injury concerns.

‘Apart from that we have two or three question marks behind some players but we’ll have to wait and see what happens by tomorrow or on Sunday.’

The manager was also asked whether there had been a failure of forward planning at the club which had led to an over-reliance on an aging Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘A few things that happened in the last month or couple of months couldn’t have been foreseen by nobody’, he replied.

‘Now with Edinson being available for the game and for upcoming games, we have other options.

‘With Marcus Rashford we have another player where I will insist and continuously be behind him and with him to develop him.

‘We achieved that with a number of other young players in the past and I don’t see why this shouldn’t happen with Marcus.

‘He’s got abundant talent, he’s got the pace, he’s got the physicality, he’s got everything you need for a modern striker, no matter [whether] he’s playing from the wing or from the centre.

‘I’ll put all my energy in that, to help him take the same pathway that other players did in the last three months.’