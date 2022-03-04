Hannibal Mejbri: I’m scared of talking to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has admitted to being in awe of Cristiano Ronaldo after training alongside him.

Ralf Rangnick has made the young midfielder a permanent part of first-team training having been impressed by him since arriving.

According to Sport Witness, Hannibal said: “Cristiano, it’s the very, very high level. It’s amazing.

“You can sense the experience, because he might never work the most, but when you have to score the goal to win, he will. He’s always there when you need him.

“He’ll be decisive for life. I was surprised to see everything he is capable of doing.

“Live, it’s very impressive. In front of goal, it’s unbelievable. He’s a very nice teammate. If you need, you can ask him for some tips, he’ll be available.

“Just like everyone else, but he stays distant. It’s Cristiano still… Plus, I don’t quite know how to do it. I’m scared, I don’t know how to talk to him.

“I’ve watched him on the television since I was a kid, and there, to be with him, it’s special. I’m living something exceptional.

“I’m training with one of the greatest in the history of football. I’m learning all the time. I look at everything he does.

“I look at what he drinks. I do everything like him.”

Hannibal featured for Tunisia in the Arab Cup and African Cup of Nations over the winter period and has come out better for the experience.

Rangnick was clearly keeping an eye on him and was impressed enough to make sure he could see him more on a day to day basis once the player returned.

Hannibal has since been on the bench a couple of times but is yet to make a real appearance under the German boss.

However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that changes before the season is over, particularly with the 4-3-3 formation.

Paul Pogba‘s contract ending this summer means there may be room for Hannibal to step into, especially next season.

Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, and Nemanja Matic are the remaining midfielders who are available this campaign.

Donny van de Beek appears to be enjoying his loan spell with Everton and there are no guarantees he will be at United beyond the summer.