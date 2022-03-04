Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain faces backlash from teammates

Manchester United Harry Maguire is reportedly facing criticism from some of his teammates.

According to The Times, members of the United squad have questioned Maguire’s selection in the starting lineup.

The Englishman has had a poor season and has been culpable for plenty of the goals conceded.

His involvement in the first team despite the recent form has caused resentment from some of the United squad members.

In a previous press conference Rangnick was quick to defend Maguire, saying:

“Harry was injured. He came back and had a good game against West Ham and I am pretty sure he can play at the same kind of level.

“The way we are playing now is new to him, also because in the English national team he is used to playing in a back three and here at Manchester United in a back four, but still not being as proactive with that kind of defence when we try and be on the front foot trying to defend.

“This is something new to him and it will take some time for him to get used to that and adjust to that.”

His last season’s centre back counterpart Victor Lindelof has been impressive over the past few games.

Many fans believe that he would be the ideal partner to Raphael Varane in defence.

Maguire’s future at Old Trafford could be in serious doubt after reports linking United to a new centre back next summer.

The Daily Mail claim that United are in the market for a ‘world-class’ option.

FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger have been mentioned as possible targets.