Manchester United scout Portuguese star Joao Palhinha eight times already this season

Manchester United scouts have visited Portugual to see Sporting Lisbon’s Joao Palhinha in action on multiple occasions.

The Peoples Person recently reported the club’s interest in signing the defensive midfielder and that they could even purchase him for a fee close to £20 million, despite a £50m release clause.

Man United are still looking for aNemanja Matic world-class option in the defensive midfield position despite using either Scott McTominay or Fred in that role.

Palhinha has caught the attention of many European clubs and could well be on the move this summer as he approaches his prime.

According to Record, a Portuguese newspaper, United scouts have been observing the player over eight different matches.

From this figure alone, it is potentially safe to say that the midfielder is high on the list of potential transfers to the club this summer as part of a rebuild.

A defensive midfielder will be high on the list but another central midfielder to replace Paul Pogba could also be needed.

Palhinha can play both roles successfully and would be a very smart signing for United to make.

However, the Red Devils are not the only ones interested, with Wolves showing concrete interest since last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle have in recent weeks also been showing some curiosity in a potential deal this summer.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are also hoping to throw their name into the mix as they look to find a new defensive midfielder this summer.

United fans will remember the club signing key players from Sporting across the years including Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

They will be hoping the scouts get it right once again and will look forward to seeing a fresh defensive midfielder on the pitch next season.

