Erik ten Hag: Manchester United check availability for Ajax man

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Ajax’s Erik ten Hag as they look to bring in a permanent manager.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has done a great job so far but it’s understood he will move into an advisory role after the season is over.

Ten Hag has been contacted by United to find out about his situation — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 3, 2022

It’s been said Rangnick will have a say in who is hired next and it was made clear he’s a fan of Ten Hag.

Therefore, it makes sense United have contacted the Dutch manager to find out whether or not he’s open to a move.

Before Rangnick was hired, it was reported that those at Old Trafford reached out to numerous managers to see whether or not hiring them would be viable.

Ten Hag was said to be unwilling to leave Ajax halfway through the season and so that door closed quickly.

This time around there doesn’t appear to be any real obstacles in hiring him and so it should be relatively easy.

Rumours have circulated claiming Ten Hag has concerns over the hierarchy at Old Trafford so it’s up to them to convince him of their structure.

After all, he is used to working in a well-organised club in Ajax, though Rangnick may be able to convince him he’s whipping Manchester United into shape.

The instability of late and Marc Overmars’ controversial departure should tip Ten Hag into leaving the club as well.

It seems as though everything is lining up well for United and it’s up to them to secure the manager of their choice, though fans certainly want the Ajax man most.