Victor Osimhen: Manchester United show interest in signing Napoli striker next summer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

United are said to be in the market for a striker next summer and could target the Nigerian.

In his column in Domenica Sportiva, renowned journalist Ciro Venerato claims that the Red Devils are exploring the possibility of signing Osimhen when the transfer window opens.

He stated: “We are not yet at the negotiation, but at an exploratory phase because Manchester United will need a striker and the Nigerian of Napoli could be the right profile.”

Napoli however, value the striker at £100 million and President Aurelio De Laurentiis will not be willing to sell for less.

Osimhen has scored 11 goals in 22 games for Napoli this season and looks set for a strong finish to the season.

If United are planning on investing in a young forward, the Nigerian would be a great option.

The 22 year old is the ideal modern striker.

Osimsen uses his excellent first touch and ball control to link up with teammates in and around the opposition box.

He is not only a deadly goalscorer but also a fantastic all-round forward.

United will face stiff competition from Real Madrid, who are reportedly interested in the player.

Venerato also mentions Harry Kane as an option United could potentially go for:

“United also have another name in mind, namely Kane from Tottenham.”

“Kane also needs a broad examination. Premise: Tottenham is a very rich club and does not need money, not even the possible 120 million that would come from the transfer of the attacker.”

“The point is that the player is waiting to know Antonio Conte’s future.”