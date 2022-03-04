Zero Manchester United players would get into Manchester City’s team claims former winger

Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has claimed that no Manchester United players would get into the current Manchester City team.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes wouldn’t be considered in a potential starting eleven.

Man United face the current Premier League Champions this weekend in a classic derby at the Etihad.

The Red Devils are currently on an eight game unbeaten streak in the Premier League and it looks like it will be a very interesting match as Ralf Rangnick approaches his toughest set of fixtures yet.

The Daily Mail reports that Wright-Phillips has claimed that no United player is better than their counterpart in this current City side.

However, he states that youngster Anthony Elanga, who has been very impressive since the arrival of the German manager, is closer than any other player.

The young Swedish U21 international has only been on the scene for a couple of months and is yet to cement a regular slot in the starting lineup despite his recent goalscoring form.

The former winger was asked if anyone in United’s team would get into this City side.

“No not really. I would have said before [Cristiano] Ronaldo went off the boil that he could get into a City team.”

‘I haven’t seen Bruno Fernandes in the way that we have seen him in the last year, so honestly, I don’t think anyone would walk into City’s team.”

“The only one who would be the closest is Elanga right now.’

Both teams need points going into the Derby, with the Citizens looking to secure a consecutive league title in the next couple of weeks.

United are currently falling down the table and desperately need to secure Champions League football for next season.

City currently play without a recognized striker so not including Ronaldo in a potential starting eleven is questionable despite his poor form.

He has managed to score 15 times in all competitions this season, finding the net nine times in the league.

The 37-year-old hasn’t been adding to his tally as often as he would like recently but Rangnick is expected to start him at the Etihad this weekend.

United fans will be hoping that the attackers are on form on Sunday or else they could lose further ground in the top four race.

Arsenal are two points behind United but have three games in hand, meaning the Red Devils cannot afford to drop any more points.

