Match report: Manchester United Women 4 – 0 Leicester City Women

Manchester United have beaten Leicester City 4-0 at home in the Women’s Super League.

The first chance came for United, a great cross in was met by Leah Galton who was waiting at the back post but she didn’t get a clean connection and it flew over the bar.

United were dominating possession and attacking well but they weren’t taking their chances.

But after a quarter of an hour the Reds found a breakthrough. A lovely bit of build-up play from the team allowed Batlle to pull a lovely ball into the box for Martha Thomas, who slotted it home.

Thomas had a chance to double United’s lead moments later when the keeper came out and failed to clear the ball but the tight angle made it difficult for the midfielder to find the open goal and it rolled just wide.

Alessia Russo was also having a better game than last week as she made some good runs and controlled the ball well under pressure from defenders. She had a couple of shots and finally got her reward with a header from the six yard mark, assisted by Ella Toone.

Hannah Blundell had a chance just before half time but forced the Leicester keeper into a great save.

United began the second half where they left off in the first, with a hat trick of chances for Leah Galton. The first was a controlled shot from the edge of the area that went just over and the second was a difficult chance as she reached a foot out to get on the end of a cross but it went wide. Next was a header that flew over the bar.

United went 3-0 up when Katie Zelem repeated what she did last week, curling her corner straight into the goal!

Moments later it was deja vu as Zelem made it 4 scoring directly from a corner again!

It was an important win for United who keep pressure on City and Spurs in order to try and clinch Champions League football next season.

Team: Earps, Thorisdottir, Blundell, Batlle (Harris 80), Caldwell, Toone (Boe Risa 73), Zelem, Groenen, Thomas (Fuso 70), Russo, Galton (Hanson 73)