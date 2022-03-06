Leeds United and Southampton both keen to sign James Garner

Manchester United loanee James Garner has had another impressive week at his adopted club, Nottingham Forest.

Forest took Garner back on loan this season after an impressive six months at the City Ground in 2020/21.

He started off this season slowly but has since hit his stride and has gone from strength to strength, proving himself to be one of the Championship’s top midfielders.

In Friday’s match against Sheffield United, Garner provided a deft assist and also recorded amazing stats.

@StatmanDave notes that the academy graduate won two out of two aerial duels, 100% tackles won, achieved 81% pass accuracy, put in five successful crosses, created four chances, made four ball recoveries and two interceptions.

James Garner’s game by numbers vs Sheffield United: 100% aerial duels won (2/2)

100% tackles won (2/2)

81% pass accuracy

57 total touches

5 successful crosses

4 chances created

4 ball recoveries

2 interceptions

1 assist An outstanding delivery for the goal. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/MxQkkzZ6do — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 5, 2022

The assist means that Garner has had five goal involvements in his last seven games.

What may be of particular interest to United fans is that three of those five came when he was playing in the defensive midfield role, a position in which the Red Devils are desperate to strengthen.

The 20-year-old has played 19 of his 30 games for Forest this season in that role.

His exploits in the Midlands have already attracted the interest of Premier League clubs, according to The Sun.

Both Leeds United and Southampton are interested in acquiring his services, the outlet claims.

At just 20 years of age, it seems unlikely that he would be sold by United at this stage but they may be prepared to see him loaned to a Premier League side as the next step.

However, given the dearth of options in that position at the club, there is a strong case to be made for giving the Birkenhead-born starlet a chance to shine at Old Trafford when the new season kicks off in August.