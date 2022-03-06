Home » Manchester United fall apart vs Manchester City in second-half demolition

Manchester United fall apart vs Manchester City in second-half demolition

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans were left in shock over their team’s performance in the second half vs Manchester City and the statistics below prove them right.

The supporters were in disbelief over how poorly United did in the 4-1 defeat but particularly in regards to what was on show after the break.

In the first half the Red Devils actually put in a decent shift and it looked as though the game was set to be a classic.

Instead, it turned into a nightmare in the second 45 minutes and Ralf Rangnick’s men were crushed by a brilliant City side.

Manchester United’s hopes for a top-four finish are all but over given how Arsenal now sit above them in fourth place with three games in hand.

Barring some shocking scenes from their rivals, Rangnick’s men will likely end up settling in a Europa League spot come end of the season.

The German boss has done all he could to set his team up for success since coming in but unfortunately has been let down by the players.

In particular, their finishing has been horrifically woeful and resulted in numerous dropped points before they even took on Manchester City.

Unfortunately the fixture list only gets more difficult as it goes on and so United will have to put this result behind them quickly.

The Champions League may offer a good break from Premier League football but first Rangnick’s side will take on Tottenham Hotspur.

