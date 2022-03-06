Match report: Manchester City 4 – 1 Manchester United

Manchester United have lost away to rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

It was a game United needed to win in their quest for Champions League football next season but a City win would pretty much put them out of reach of Liverpool in the title race.

Within the opening five minutes, it was the blue side of Manchester who took the lead. Kevin de Bruyne, in loads of space in the box, smashed it through Maguire’s legs and past De Gea.

A chance did present itself for United a few minutes later, some quick passing by the Reds, allowed Fred through on goal but it was well blocked by the keeper.

Despite the early goal, United were having the better spell of possession but City were sharp on the counter attacks.

United maintained their composure and around twenty minutes in they equalised. Pogba switching the ball, found Sancho who danced past defenders, trying to find space before curling it into the bottom corner.

Unfortunately, City came back fighting and it was de Bruyne again who found the net after De Gea pulled off a fantastic save to deny Foden but after pinging around the defence it fell kindly at de Bruyne’s feet and he fired it into the roof of the net.

If it wasn’t for De Gea, it would have put been 3-1 to City and the game would have been out of reach for United. He pulled off an impressive save on the stroke of half time, pushing the ball out and the City players got in each other’s way on the follow up.

It was City who started the second half with a sense of urgency though, with several chances in the opening five minutes.

Foden had a shot that he dragged wide and Mahrez shot was deflected over the bar.

Despite the substitutes it was all over for United as Mahrez fired in a shot on the half volley from the edge of the box following a corner, making it 3-1 to City.

Demoralised, United sat back and let City control the game.

United were sloppy when they did get a sniff of the ball and again, it was all down to De Gea to keep the score line down, with Cancelo’s bicycle kick almost finding the bottom corner.

Mahrez added insult to injury with fourth goal that was originally ruled offside but given after a VAR check.

It was another nail in the coffin of United’s Champions League football hopes.

Team: de Gea, Maguire, Telles, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Elanga (Rashford 64), Pogba (Lingard 64)