Paul Pogba puts in fine performance for Man United vs Man City

Despite Manchester United’s depressing 4-1 defeat in the Manchester derby this afternoon, midfielder Paul Pogba managed to post some impressive statistics.

The Frenchman was substituted in the 64th minute to the surprise of many, as he had been one of United’s few bright sparks in the game.

His excellent work provided the assist for Jadon Sancho’s goal for United in the 22nd minute.

In addition, @StatmanDave notes that he achieved 100% long pass accuracy (2/2), 70% pass accuracy (16/23), had 31 total touches, won three duels and won two fouls.

Despite missing 13 Premier League games this season and only starting 12, according to the same source, Pogba is now in the top three in the league for assists, with nine.

Only Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (11) and Mo Salah (10) have more, both of whom have started double the number of games that the soon-to-be 29-year-old has.

Pogba is out of contract at United at the end of the season and the increasing likelihood that the Red Devils will not qualify for the Champions League makes it all the more likely that he will leave.

United’s ability to pay top wages are their best chance of keeping him, but the likes of Juventus are hoping he will be willing to take a pay cut to play at the top level.

The Red Devils can ill-afford to lose their best players.

Nobody can know how the second half would have developed had he stayed on the pitch, but the side certainly looked worse for his absence in the final 30 minutes.